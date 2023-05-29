143,063 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Coco Enterprises LLC

Coco Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 143,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 7.4% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 63,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,989,649 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.36. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $96.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

