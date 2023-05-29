1,587 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,587 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Visa comprises approximately 0.6% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,277 shares of company stock valued at $40,009,794 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

V stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.01. 5,067,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,042,388. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.30 and its 200 day moving average is $221.15. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $421.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.