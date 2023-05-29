1,694 Shares in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Bought by Cqs Us LLC

Cqs Us LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ CENT traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 41,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $46.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on CENT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.