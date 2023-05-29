1,953 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Acquired by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Gartner by 213.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after buying an additional 57,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,893 shares of company stock worth $3,891,448 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.86.

IT stock traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $343.26. 513,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,667. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Articles

