1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

1st Source Stock Performance

1st Source stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.91.

1st Source Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.74 per share, with a total value of $40,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,676.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,495 shares of company stock worth $107,888. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in 1st Source by 235.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in 1st Source by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 25.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in 1st Source in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

