2,000 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Purchased by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PANW traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.70. 6,408,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,319,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 336.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $217.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.43.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at $227,892,881.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $113,860,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 276,481 shares of company stock valued at $52,729,087 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.19.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

