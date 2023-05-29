21,965 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by Financial Partners Capital Management LLC

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,965 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in American Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,836,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,907,000 after purchasing an additional 246,201 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in American Express by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,563,414 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $480,740,000 after purchasing an additional 97,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in American Express by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $580,766,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Argus increased their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $6.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.24. 4,015,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,886. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

