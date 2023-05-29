2,339 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Acquired by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 44.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $141.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,419. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.