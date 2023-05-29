24,755 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,341,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,115,468,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,099,025,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $74,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,921,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $74,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,921,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,762 shares of company stock valued at $8,749,860. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META stock traded up $9.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $262.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,768,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,672,879. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $262.31. The stock has a market cap of $671.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. DZ Bank raised Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

