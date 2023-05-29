37,404 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Bought by Financial Partners Capital Management LLC

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 577,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,364,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 818,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,322,000 after purchasing an additional 94,778 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,950,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 79.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,658. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

