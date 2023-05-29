449,652 Shares in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Acquired by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 449,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,000. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.97% of Merus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Merus by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Merus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Merus by 5.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Merus Price Performance

MRUS traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.72. 91,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,015. Merus has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 350.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

