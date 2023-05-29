79,983 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Purchased by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 27,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,411,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,157,816. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $99.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.65.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

