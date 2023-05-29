8,783 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Purchased by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,527,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,414,000 after buying an additional 2,459,794 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 376,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 24,524 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 121,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,305 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 523,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after purchasing an additional 41,305 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,381. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $48.23.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.