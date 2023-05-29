A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Short Interest Update

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the April 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 642,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $301,267.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,585.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $301,267.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,585.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,766 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $38,115.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,929.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,213. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $14,001,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,989,000 after buying an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,327,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,713,000 after buying an additional 961,915 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 3,523.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 885,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after buying an additional 860,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at $10,781,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A10 Networks Stock Performance

ATEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ATEN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.98. 680,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,336. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.04. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

