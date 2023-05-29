A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the April 30th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies during the first quarter worth $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A2Z Smart Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AZ traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.73. 39,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.34.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies ( NASDAQ:AZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative return on equity of 408.96% and a negative net margin of 146.62%.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions.

