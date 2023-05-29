Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.75.

NYSE ANF opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.45. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

