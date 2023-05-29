Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on May 29th, 2023

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGDGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the April 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,840. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1,822.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 379,681 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $3,349,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 319,463 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,223,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $3,361,000.

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

(Get Rating)

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.