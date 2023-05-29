Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the April 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,840. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50.

Get Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1,822.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 379,681 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $3,349,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 319,463 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,223,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $3,361,000.

(Get Rating)

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.