Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the April 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,840. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%.
About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
