ACNB Co. (ACNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 15th

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

ACNB has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. ACNB has a payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ACNB to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB opened at $30.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33. ACNB has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACNB

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.08 million for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 33.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that ACNB will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brett D. Fulk purchased 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $26,010.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,072.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,432 shares of company stock valued at $71,302. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACNB

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 16,530.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACNB in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ACNB in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on ACNB in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

About ACNB

(Get Rating)

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.