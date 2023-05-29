Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,312.00.
AMIGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,688 ($33.43) to GBX 2,543 ($31.63) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 1,700 ($21.14) to GBX 1,650 ($20.52) in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Admiral Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $29.92.
Admiral Group Cuts Dividend
About Admiral Group
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
