Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,312.00.

AMIGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,688 ($33.43) to GBX 2,543 ($31.63) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 1,700 ($21.14) to GBX 1,650 ($20.52) in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $29.92.

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

About Admiral Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.6004 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.83%.

(Get Rating)

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.