Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $22,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $6.68 on Monday, reaching $127.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,922,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,933,020. The company has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.30, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

