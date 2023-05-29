aelf One Day Volume Hits $4.70 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. aelf has a total market cap of $181.50 million and $4.70 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00009367 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003100 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001341 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,469,972 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

