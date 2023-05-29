Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 534.9% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $64.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average of $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,993.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

