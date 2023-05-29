Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Short Interest Up 45.5% in May

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AIRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE:AIRI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.42. 328,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $11.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Get Rating ) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

