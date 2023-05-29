Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $80.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.87.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

