Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Holdings Raised by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) by 214.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,960 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Altus Power were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth $11,025,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altus Power by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altus Power by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 657,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Altus Power

In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 25,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,859,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,300,849.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 25,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,859,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,300,849.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 50,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,834,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,427,291.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altus Power Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMPS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

NYSE AMPS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. Altus Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

