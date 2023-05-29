American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AAT stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Assets Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,158,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,197,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,485,327.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 100,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $1,766,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,397,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,642,110.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 120,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $2,158,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,197,628 shares in the company, valued at $129,485,327.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 602,140 shares of company stock worth $11,255,918. Corporate insiders own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.