American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) & Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) Critical Survey

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) and Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of American Business Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Banco Itaú Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Business Bank and Banco Itaú Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Itaú Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

American Business Bank has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Itaú Chile has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Business Bank and Banco Itaú Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Business Bank 35.68% N/A N/A Banco Itaú Chile 11.23% 13.12% 1.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Business Bank and Banco Itaú Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Business Bank $134.47 million 1.94 $48.56 million $5.61 5.17 Banco Itaú Chile $2.94 billion 0.40 $487.62 million $0.70 4.97

Banco Itaú Chile has higher revenue and earnings than American Business Bank. Banco Itaú Chile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Business Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D. Merrill, John Schlobohm, Leon L. Blankstein, Donald P. Johnson, and David van Skilling on May 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Banco Itaú Chile

Banco Itau Chile engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services. The Colombia segment offers commercial and retail banking and treasury and international business operations. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

