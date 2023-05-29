American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Cut to $11.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AEO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.38.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

AEO stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $164,256.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,399.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $164,256.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,399.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $76,794.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,799.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,202 shares of company stock worth $599,822. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 45,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 65,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

