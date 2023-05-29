American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.38.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 1.1 %

AEO opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $164,256.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,399.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $164,256.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,399.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $278,306.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,202 shares of company stock valued at $599,822 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 45,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 65,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

