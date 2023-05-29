Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 358,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,590,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 158,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

AMGN stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,998. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.48 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

