Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Lowered to $200.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.4 %

ADI opened at $176.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.92 and a 200-day moving average of $177.37. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

