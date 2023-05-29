Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Mobileye Global (MBLY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mobileye Global (NASDAQ: MBLY):

5/25/2023 – Mobileye Global is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Mobileye Global was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/12/2023 – Mobileye Global was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/10/2023 – Mobileye Global had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $39.00 to $43.00.

5/5/2023 – Mobileye Global is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2023 – Mobileye Global was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/2/2023 – Mobileye Global was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/28/2023 – Mobileye Global was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2023 – Mobileye Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $44.00.

4/28/2023 – Mobileye Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $71.00.

4/28/2023 – Mobileye Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $39.00.

4/28/2023 – Mobileye Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $50.00.

4/28/2023 – Mobileye Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $47.00.

4/26/2023 – Mobileye Global had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $45.00 to $55.00.

4/19/2023 – Mobileye Global is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $45.14 on Monday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $41.12.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

