Analysts Set Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Price Target at $55.40

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

Several brokerages have commented on VTYX. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $1,178,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,543,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,613,989.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $1,178,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,543,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,613,989.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 71,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $2,165,528.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,977,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,404,233.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,762 shares of company stock valued at $15,438,782 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTYX opened at $34.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of -0.35. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

