Andromeda Metals Limited (ASX:ADN) Insider Robert (Bob) Katsiouleris Buys 11,950,000 Shares

Andromeda Metals Limited (ASX:ADN – Get Rating) insider Robert (Bob) Katsiouleris acquired 11,950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$442,150.00 ($294,766.67).
Andromeda Metals Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 14.60, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
About Andromeda Metals
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Andromeda Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andromeda Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.