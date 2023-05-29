Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) PT Lowered to $7.00 at BTIG Research

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Annexon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Annexon Stock Up 35.7 %

ANNX stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Annexon has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annexon

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). As a group, analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Annexon by 630.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Annexon by 31.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Annexon during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Annexon by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Annexon during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

