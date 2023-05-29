APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in APA were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of APA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in APA by 7.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in APA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,310,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942,566. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. APA’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

