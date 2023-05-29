Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $353,603,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after buying an additional 3,829,740 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $217,878,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,262.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,419,000 after buying an additional 2,576,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,207,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,037. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $74.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.07%.

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 332,539 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $21,784,629.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,466,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,923,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,558,521 shares of company stock worth $100,413,132 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

