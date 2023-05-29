Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Truist Financial

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.33.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $515.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $86,621.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 369,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,726.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $86,621.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 369,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,726.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $118,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,575.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,590 shares of company stock worth $466,849 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,785,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 578.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,621,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,810 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 738.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,180,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $19,110,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.