Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the April 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE AAC remained flat at $10.47 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,034. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. Ares Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 118.0% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 185.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the period. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

