Ark (ARK) Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000966 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $46.31 million and $419,063.91 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009414 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000276 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003364 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003126 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003018 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003013 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,267,306 coins and its circulating supply is 173,268,092 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.