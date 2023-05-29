Artal Group S.A. Acquires New Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,820,000. Revolution Medicines makes up about 1.3% of Artal Group S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Artal Group S.A. owned about 1.13% of Revolution Medicines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 441,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 224,037 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,166.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 167,859 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $26,789.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,350.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 100,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,553,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,777,121.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $26,789.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,350.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.61. 544,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,764. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $31.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.94.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.79% and a negative net margin of 744.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Articles

