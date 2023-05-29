Artal Group S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)

Artal Group S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A. owned 0.41% of EQRx worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in EQRx during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EQRx by 804.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of EQRx by 45.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQRx alerts:

EQRx Price Performance

Shares of EQRX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,195. EQRx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32.

EQRx Company Profile

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts predict that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.