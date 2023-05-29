Artal Group S.A. Has $34.80 Million Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) by 262.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500,000 shares during the quarter. Agenus makes up 1.9% of Artal Group S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 4.76% of Agenus worth $34,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Agenus by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Agenus by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Agenus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Agenus by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 410,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agenus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Agenus Trading Up 2.8 %

AGEN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,204,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,179. Agenus Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Agenus had a negative return on equity of 1,159.04% and a negative net margin of 264.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 million. Analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Agenus

In other news, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 128,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $138,984.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,473,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,191,243.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 250,954 shares of company stock valued at $267,492. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

