Artal Group S.A. Makes New $6.94 Million Investment in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,000. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 0.73% of Biohaven at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,495,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.39.

Biohaven Trading Up 3.0 %

Biohaven stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 900,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,605. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $20.57.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($2.08). As a group, research analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

