Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the April 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Artemis Strategic Investment Stock Down 44.8 %

Artemis Strategic Investment stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 19,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,756. Artemis Strategic Investment has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

Artemis Strategic Investment Company Profile

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It is focused on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries, including transformational technology companies operating in these industries.

