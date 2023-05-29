Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Short Interest Update

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the April 30th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 806,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Up 1.5 %

ASND traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.75. 180,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.47. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $134.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.84) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 150.65%. On average, analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

ASND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

