Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Update

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,800 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the April 30th total of 386,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Astronics by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Astronics by 1,337.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRO traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.36. 98,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,794. Astronics has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.05 million, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATRO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Astronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

