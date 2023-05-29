ATCO Ltd. (ACLLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3556 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.35.

ATCO Trading Down 2.5 %

ACLLF stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. ATCO has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACLLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ATCO in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

