Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Short Interest Update

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the April 30th total of 8,760,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 893,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Aterian in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Aterian alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aterian

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Aterian by 37.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aterian by 121.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 26.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aterian Trading Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ ATER traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.60. 836,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,134. Aterian has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Aterian had a negative net margin of 83.64% and a negative return on equity of 41.02%. The business had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aterian will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aterian

(Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in Summit, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.