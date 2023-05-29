Athos Capital Ltd Invests $3.10 Million in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000. Maxar Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of Athos Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Athos Capital Ltd owned 0.08% of Maxar Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. GWM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,518,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Maxar Technologies

In related news, Director Eric J. Zahler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $254,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,576.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Maxar Technologies news, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $4,946,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,979 shares in the company, valued at $13,396,717.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Zahler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $254,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,576.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,777,421 over the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAXR opened at $52.99 on Monday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.89%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

